|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Randall Baier
|Pronunciation:
|Buy-er
|Age:
|95
|From:
|Atlantic
|Previous:
|Griswold
|Day and Date:
|Monday, May 9, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Griswold United Methodist Church
|Visitation Location:
| Griswold United Methodist Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, May 8, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|A memorial fund is being established in Randall's name
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken Duhn Funeral Home - Griswold
|Cemetery:
|Noble Center Cemetery - south of Lyman
|Notes:
|www.riekenfuneralhome.com
