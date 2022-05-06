Randall Baier
Service: Funeral
Name: Randall Baier
Pronunciation: Buy-er
Age: 95
From: Atlantic
Previous: Griswold
Day and Date: Monday, May 9, 2022
Time: 11:00 AM
Location: Griswold United Methodist Church
Visitation Location:  Griswold United Methodist Church
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, May 8, 2022
Visitation Start: 5:00 PM
Visitation End: 7:00 PM
Memorials: A memorial fund is being established in Randall's name
Funeral Home:Rieken Duhn Funeral Home - Griswold
Cemetery: Noble Center Cemetery - south of Lyman
Notes:www.riekenfuneralhome.com

