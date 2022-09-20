Service:Celebration of Life Memorial Service
Name:Randall Breckerbaumer
Pronunciation: 
Age:84
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, September 22, 2022
Time:  4:30 p.m.
Location: First United Methodist Church in Atlantic
Open Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Memorials may be directed to the family and will be later designated to the United Congregational Methodist Church, the town of Lewis and families in need.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:

 A private family burial will be held prior to the service at Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis. 

Notes:

Randall Kay Breckerbaumer, 84, of Atlantic, Iowa passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, at Cass County Memorial Hospital.

 Immediately following the service, the family invites you to join them for a time of visitation and a light supper at the Atlantic Golf and Country Club.   

 The service at the church will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by noon on Friday.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Randall’s family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

