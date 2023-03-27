Randall "Randy" Hansen, 69, Anita
Service:Celebration of Life 
Name:Randall "Randy" Hansen 
Age:69 
From:Anita, Iowa 
Day and Date:Sunday, April 16, 2023 
Time:1:00pm-4:00pm 
Location:Anita Community Center in Anita, IA. 
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to Randy and his family. They will be designated to his favorite local organizations and charities in memory of him. They may be mailed to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home P.O. Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022. 
Funeral Home:Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Anita, IA. 
Cemetery:Per Randy’s wish, a private interment will be at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery near Van Meter, IA. 
