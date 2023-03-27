Randall "Randy" Hansen, 69, Anita

|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Randall "Randy" Hansen
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|69
|From:
|Anita, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, April 16, 2023
|Time:
|1:00pm-4:00pm
|Location:
|Anita Community Center in Anita, IA.
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be directed to Randy and his family. They will be designated to his favorite local organizations and charities in memory of him. They may be mailed to the Schmidt Family Funeral Home P.O. Box 523, Atlantic, IA 50022.
|Funeral Home:
|Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Anita, IA.
|Cemetery:
|Per Randy’s wish, a private interment will be at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery near Van Meter, IA.
|Notes:
