Randy Reafleng
Service:Funeral Service
Name:Randall "Randy" Reafleng
Pronunciation: Re-Fleng
Age:68
From:Farragut, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, August 30, 2022 
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home - Shenandoah
Visitation Date:Monday, August 29, 2022
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m. 
In Lieu of Flowers Memorials:May be directed to the family 
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial With Military Honors:Hamburg Cemetery
Notes:

Randy passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at the Bryan LGH East Hospital in Lincoln.    

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.