|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Randall "Randy" Reafleng
|Pronunciation:
|Re-Fleng
|Age:
|68
|From:
|Farragut, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, August 30, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home - Shenandoah
|Visitation Date:
|Monday, August 29, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|In Lieu of Flowers Memorials:
|May be directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial With Military Honors:
|Hamburg Cemetery
|Notes:
Randy passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at the Bryan LGH East Hospital in Lincoln.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Randall "Randy" Reafleng, 68 of Farragut
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
