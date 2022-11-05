Randy Andersen
Service:Funeral services
Name:Randy Andersen
Pronunciation: 
Age:62
From:Clive, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:  Saturday, November 12, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Elk Horn Lutheran Church, Elk Horn, Iowa
Open Visitation Location: Elk Horn Lutheran Church, Elk Horn, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, November 12, 2022 (Prior to Service)
Visitation Start: 10:00 a.m.
Visitation End: 11:00 a.m. (Service)
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Burial, with military honors by the Elk Horn American Legion Post #322 and United States Navy Honor Guard, will be held in the Elk Horn Lutheran Cemetery.
Notes:

Randy Andersen, 62, of Clive, Iowa, died Thursday, November 3, 2022, at his home.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Randy’s family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.