|Service:
|Funeral services
|Name:
|Randy Andersen
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|62
|From:
|Clive, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, November 12, 2022
|Time:
| 11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Elk Horn Lutheran Church, Elk Horn, Iowa
|Open Visitation Location:
|Elk Horn Lutheran Church, Elk Horn, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, November 12, 2022 (Prior to Service)
|Visitation Start:
| 10:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
| 11:00 a.m. (Service)
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial, with military honors by the Elk Horn American Legion Post #322 and United States Navy Honor Guard, will be held in the Elk Horn Lutheran Cemetery.
|Notes:
Randy Andersen, 62, of Clive, Iowa, died Thursday, November 3, 2022, at his home.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Randy's family and his arrangements.
Randy Andersen, 62, of Clive, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
