Service: Celebration of Life Visitation and Memorial
Name: Randy Duehr
Pronunciation: Deer
Age: 68
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, November 12, 2022
Time:1:00 p.m.
Location: 215 South 20th Street, Clarinda, Iowa (Randy's home)
Visitation Location: 215 South 20th Street, Clarinda, Iowa (Randy's home)
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, November 12, 2022
Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m.
Visitation End: no designated time
Memorials: in his name
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Mount Calvary, Dubuque, Iowa at a later date
Notes:

Randy passed away early Friday morning, Friday, October 28, 2022 at his home.  Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/

 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.