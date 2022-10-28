|Service:
|Celebration of Life Visitation and Memorial
|Name:
|Randy Duehr
|Pronunciation:
|Deer
|Age:
|68
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, November 12, 2022
|Time:
|1:00 p.m.
|Location:
|215 South 20th Street, Clarinda, Iowa (Randy's home)
|Visitation Location:
|215 South 20th Street, Clarinda, Iowa (Randy's home)
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, November 12, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|no designated time
|Memorials:
|in his name
|Funeral Home:
|Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Mount Calvary, Dubuque, Iowa at a later date
|Notes:
Randy passed away early Friday morning, Friday, October 28, 2022 at his home. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
Randy Duehr, 68, Clarinda, Iowa
Nodaway Valley Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Oct 28
-
Oct 29
-
Oct 29
-
Oct 29
-
Oct 29
-
Oct 30
-
Oct 30