Service:Celebration of Life 
Name:Randy "Little Pete" Petersen 
Pronunciation: 
Age:69 
From:Redfield, Iowa 
Previous:Red Oak, Iowa 
Day and Date:Saturday, May 7th 
Time:12:00pm-4:00pm 
Location:Petersen Farm 13956 Linden Road, Redfield, Iowa 50233 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Leukemia & Lymphoma Foundations 
Funeral Home: 
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Remembrances and Condolences may be shared with the
Family at: 13956 Linden Road Redfield, Iowa 50233

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.