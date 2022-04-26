|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Randy "Little Pete" Petersen
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|69
|From:
|Redfield, Iowa
|Previous:
|Red Oak, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, May 7th
|Time:
|12:00pm-4:00pm
|Location:
|Petersen Farm 13956 Linden Road, Redfield, Iowa 50233
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Leukemia & Lymphoma Foundations
|Funeral Home:
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Remembrances and Condolences may be shared with the
