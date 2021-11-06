Raven Rivers - Swaink, 44, of Shenandoah, Iowa

|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial
|Name:
|Raven Rivers - Swaink
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|44
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, November 13, 2021
|Time:
|11:30 AM
|Location:
|Shenandoah Elks Lodge #1122 (709 Fremont St)
|Visitation Location:
|Shenandoah Elks Lodge #1122
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, November 13, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|11:30 AM
|Memorials:
|Directed to the Family
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Inurnment:
|Notes:
|Raven unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Nov 6
-
Nov 6
-
Nov 6
-
Nov 6
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 8
Anniversaries
-
Nov 6
-
Nov 7