Raven Rivers - Swaink, 44, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial
Name:Raven Rivers - Swaink
Pronunciation: 
Age:44
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, November 13, 2021 
Time:11:30 AM 
Location:Shenandoah Elks Lodge #1122  (709 Fremont St) 
Visitation Location:Shenandoah Elks Lodge #1122 
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, November 13, 2021 
Visitation Start:10:00 AM 
Visitation End:11:30 AM 
Memorials:Directed to the Family
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Inurnment: 
Notes:Raven unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

