Raven Rivers-Swaink, 44, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial Service 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Notes:Raven unexpectedly entered into rest on Saturday, October 2,  2021 at the Shenandoah Medical Center. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

