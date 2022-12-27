Ray Erickson
Ray Erickson, 53, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Monday, December 26, 2022, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 6, 2023, at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.  A time of visitation with the family and refreshments will be held immediately following the service.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Ray’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com

