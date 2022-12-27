|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial service
|Name:
|Ray Erickson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|53
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, January 6, 2023
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, January 6, 2023 - following service
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Ray Erickson, 53, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Monday, December 26, 2022, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 6, 2023, at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. A time of visitation with the family and refreshments will be held immediately following the service.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Ray’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
