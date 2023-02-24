|Service: Celebration of Life
|Name: Ray Wilson
|Pronunciation:
|Age: 78
From: Creston, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date: Monday, February 27th, 2023
|Time: 11:00 A.M.
|Location: Powers Funeral Home, Creston
|Visitation Location: Powers Funeral Home, Creston
|Visitation Day and Date: Monday, February 27th, 2023
|Visitation Start: 9:30 A.M.
|Visitation End: 11:00 A.M.
|Memorials: Memorials may be directed to the family.
|Funeral Home: Powers Funeral Home, Creston
|Cemetery:
|Notes: Family has requested casual dress, Hawkeye, Cyclone, Kansas City Chiefs, or racing shirts for the service! Online condolences may be given on the tribute wall at www.powersfh.com.
