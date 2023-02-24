Service: Celebration of Life 
Name: Ray Wilson 
Pronunciation: 
Age: 78 

From: Creston, IA

 
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, February 27th, 2023 
Time: 11:00 A.M. 
Location: Powers Funeral Home, Creston 
Visitation Location: Powers Funeral Home, Creston 
Visitation Day and Date: Monday, February 27th, 2023 
Visitation Start: 9:30 A.M. 
Visitation End: 11:00 A.M. 
Memorials: Memorials may be directed to the family. 
Funeral Home: Powers Funeral Home, Creston 
Cemetery: 
Notes: Family has requested casual dress, Hawkeye, Cyclone, Kansas City Chiefs, or racing shirts for the service! Online condolences may be given on the tribute wall at www.powersfh.com. 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.