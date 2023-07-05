|Service:
|Raymond Edison Hanna
|88
|Maryville, MO
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church, 102 N. Main St., Maryville, MO 64468, or the Nodaway Lodge #470 AF & AM, 1622 N. Main St., Maryville, MO 64468.
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Nodaway Memorial Gardens
|Ray passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph, MO. www.bramfuneralhome.com
