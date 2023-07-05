Raymond E. Hanna
Service:Private Family Service 
Name:Raymond Edison Hanna 
Pronunciation: 
Age:88 
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:  
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the First United Methodist Church, 102 N. Main St., Maryville, MO 64468, or the Nodaway Lodge #470 AF & AM, 1622 N. Main St., Maryville, MO 64468. 

Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Nodaway Memorial Gardens 
Notes:Ray passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph, MO.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.