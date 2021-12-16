Raymond Stoddard
Service: Funeral
Name: Raymond H. Stoddard
Pronunciation: 
Age: 91
From: Huntsville, Alabama
Previous: Red Oak, Iowa
Day and Date: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Time: 10:30 AM
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Visitation Start: 9:30 AM
Visitation End: 10:30 AM
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

