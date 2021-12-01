Ray James
Service: Funeral Service
Name: Raymond James
Pronunciation: 
Age: 87
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, December 4, 2021
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: First United Methodist Church, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: open visitation, Friday, December 3, 2021
Visitation Start: 12:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 6:00 p.m.  There will be visitation with family and a luncheon following the service at the First United Methodist Church fellowship hall.
Memorials: Raymond James Memorial to be distributed to Ray's interests supporting Clarinda
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa
Notes:

Ray passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Goldenrod Manor, Clarinda, Iowa.Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.