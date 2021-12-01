|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Raymond James
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|87
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, December 4, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|First United Methodist Church, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|open visitation, Friday, December 3, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|12:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|6:00 p.m. There will be visitation with family and a luncheon following the service at the First United Methodist Church fellowship hall.
|Memorials:
|Raymond James Memorial to be distributed to Ray's interests supporting Clarinda
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Clarinda Cemetery, Clarinda, Iowa
|Notes:
Ray passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Goldenrod Manor, Clarinda, Iowa.Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Raymond James, 87, of Clarinda, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Dec 1
-
Dec 1
-
Dec 1
-
Dec 1
-
Dec 1
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 3
Anniversaries
-
Dec 2