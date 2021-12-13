Service: Funeral
Name: Raymond "Jerry" Miers
Pronunciation: 
Age: 84
From: LaVista, Nebraska
Previous: Gravity, Iowa
Day and Date: Thursday, December 16, 2021
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location: Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date: open visitation Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Visitation Start: Family greeting friends Thursday, December 16, 2021 10:00 a.m.
Visitation End: 11:00 a.m. (service time)
Memorials: in his name
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Dallas Center Cemetery, Gravity, Iowa
Notes:

Jerry passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Goldenrod Manor, Clarinda, Iowa.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

