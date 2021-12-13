|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Raymond "Jerry" Miers
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|LaVista, Nebraska
|Previous:
|Gravity, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, December 16, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|open visitation Wednesday, December 15, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|Family greeting friends Thursday, December 16, 2021 10:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|11:00 a.m. (service time)
|Memorials:
|in his name
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Dallas Center Cemetery, Gravity, Iowa
|Notes:
Jerry passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Goldenrod Manor, Clarinda, Iowa.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Raymond "Jerry" Miers, of LaVista, Nebraska
Ritchie Funeral Home
