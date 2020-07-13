Service:There will be no service or visitation
Name:Raymond L. Gebhards
Pronunciation: 
Age:67
From:Tarkio, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Raymond Gebhards Memorial Fund
Funeral Home:Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Cemetery:A private family inurnment will be held at a later date
Notes:www.minterfuneralchapels.com