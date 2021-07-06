Raymond Mitchell, 91, Corning, Iowa
Service:Funeral 
Name:Raymond Mitchell 
Age:91
From:Corning, Iowa 
Day and Date:Friday, July 9, 2021
Time:1:00 p.m.
Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, IA 
Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, July 8, 2021  
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m. 
Memorials:Alzheimer's Association or Parkinson's Association 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery:Emerson, Iowa Cemetery
