Raymond P. Jenkins, 65, Clarinda, IA
Service:                                             Celebration of Life
Name: Raymond P Jenkins
Pronunciation: 
Age: 65
From: Clarinda, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023
Time: 1 pm
Location: Matheny Home, 1200 E Washington St., Clarinda, IA
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Memorials can be made to the family to help with the cost of the funeral.
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery at a later date
Notes:

 Raymond passed away after a battle with cancer, surrounded by his loved ones.

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.