|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Raymond P Jenkins
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|65
|From:
|Clarinda, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, June 17, 2023
|Time:
|1 pm
|Location:
|Matheny Home, 1200 E Washington St., Clarinda, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Memorials can be made to the family to help with the cost of the funeral.
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Clarinda Cemetery at a later date
|Notes:
Raymond passed away after a battle with cancer, surrounded by his loved ones.
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
Raymond P. Jenkins, 65, Clarinda, IA
Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
