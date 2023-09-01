Service:Pending Funeral Service
Name:Raymond "Ray" Berlin
Age:95
From:Essex
Memorials:Are currently being established
Funeral Home:Wabash Memorial Chapel - Shenandoah
Cemetery:Essex Cemetery 
Ray passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2023 his home in Essex.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com

