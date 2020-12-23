Service:Funeral 
Name:Rebecca "Becky" Lorimor
Pronunciation: 
Age:67
From:Shenandoah, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, December 30, 2020 
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home 
Viewing Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home 
Viewing Day and Date:Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Viewing Start:1:00 p.m. 
Viewing End:5:00 p.m.
Memorials in Lieu of Flowers:Fremont County 4-H Endowment Fund
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Cemetery:Farragut Cemetery 
Notes:

Becky passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.  

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.