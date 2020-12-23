|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Rebecca "Becky" Lorimor
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|67
|From:
|Shenandoah, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, December 30, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
|Viewing Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
|Viewing Day and Date:
|Tuesday, December 29, 2020
|Viewing Start:
|1:00 p.m.
|Viewing End:
|5:00 p.m.
|Memorials in Lieu of Flowers:
|Fremont County 4-H Endowment Fund
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Cemetery:
|Farragut Cemetery
|Notes:
Becky passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Rebecca "Becky" Lorimor, 67 of Shenandoah, IA
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
