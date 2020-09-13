|Service:
|Visitation
|Name:
|Rebecca Frieze
|Pronunciation:
|Freeze
|Age:
|61
|From:
|Tabor, IA
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday - September 17, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM With Family Greeting Friends
|Memorials:
|To The Family
|Funeral Home:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
|Cemetery:
|Later in the Emerson, IA Cemetery
|Notes:
|There will be a Prayer Service Thursday during Visitation, time to be determined. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com
