|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Reed Helm
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|80
|From:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday ~ September 10, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Christian Church ~ Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday ~ September 9, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|3:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM w/family greeting friends from 5 to 7
|Memorials:
|May be directed to the Lenox Christian Church
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|North Fairview Cemetery in Lenox, Iowa
|Notes:
Reed passed away Friday in Des Moines.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Reed Helm, age 80 of Lenox, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
