|Regena Marline Irvine
|74
|Tarkio, Missouri
|Regena Irvine Memorial Fund.
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
|In honor of Regena’s wishes, her body will be cremated and there will be no visitation or memorial service. www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Regena Marline Irvine, 74, Tarkio, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
