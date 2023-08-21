Regena Marline Irvine, 74, Tarkio, Missouri
Service: No Services
Name: Regena Marline Irvine
Pronunciation: 
Age: 74
From: Tarkio, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Regena Irvine Memorial Fund.
Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Cemetery: Private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
Notes: In honor of Regena’s wishes, her body will be cremated and there will be no visitation or memorial service. www.minterfuneralchapels.com

