Reginald B. "Reggie" Koop, 61, Fairfax, Missouri
Service: Funeral Service
Name: Reginald B. "Reggie" Koop
Pronunciation: 
Age: 61
From: Fairfax, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Time: 1:00 P.M.
Location: First Baptist Church, Hamburg, Iowa
Visitation Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Visitation Start: 6:00 P.M.
Visitation End: 7:00 P.M.
Memorials:

 First Baptist Church, Hamburg, Iowa, Watson Baptist Church, Watson Missouri, or Inter Church Council, Hamburg.

Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Cemetery: Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
Notes: www.minterfuneralchapels.com

