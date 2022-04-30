|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Reginald B. "Reggie" Koop
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|61
|From:
|Fairfax, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, May 4, 2022
|Time:
|1:00 P.M.
|Location:
|First Baptist Church, Hamburg, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, May 3, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
First Baptist Church, Hamburg, Iowa, Watson Baptist Church, Watson Missouri, or Inter Church Council, Hamburg.
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
|Cemetery:
|Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
|Notes:
|www.minterfuneralchapels.com
Reginald B. "Reggie" Koop, 61, Fairfax, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
