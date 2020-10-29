Relda Hultquist
Service:Funeral 
Name:Relda Hultquist 
Pronunciation: 
Age:96
From:Red Oak 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, October 31 
Time:10:00 AM 
Location:Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Red Oak 
Visitation Location:Bethlehem Lutheran Church 
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, October 31 
Visitation Start:9:30 AM until service time at 
Visitation End:10:00 AM 
Memorials:Memorials may be directed to Montgomery County Memorial Hospital Foundation, Bethlehem Lutheran Church or Montgomery County Historical Society 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak 
Cemetery:Mamre Cemetery, Stanton
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

 

