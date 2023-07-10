|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Reldon Key
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|93
|From:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday ~ July 15, 2023
|Time:
|1:00 PM
|Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday ~ July 15, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|11:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|1:00 PM Service Time
|Memorials:
|May be directed to the Lenox Sports Boosters
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|West Fairview Cemetery in Lenox, Iowa
|Notes:
Reldon passed away Sunday afternoon in Omaha.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Reldon Key, 93 of Lenox, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 12
-
Jul 13
-
Jul 13
-
Jul 13
-
Jul 13
Anniversaries
-
Jul 12
-
Jul 12