Reldon Key
Service:Funeral
Name:Reldon Key
Pronunciation: 
Age:93
From:Lenox, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday ~ July 15, 2023
Time:1:00 PM
Location:Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday ~ July 15, 2023
Visitation Start:11:00 AM
Visitation End:1:00 PM Service Time
Memorials:May be directed to the Lenox Sports Boosters
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery:West Fairview Cemetery in Lenox, Iowa
Reldon passed away Sunday afternoon in Omaha.

