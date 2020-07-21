Service:Funeral
Name:Rena Mott
Pronunciation: 
Age:89
From:Bellevue, Nebraska
Previous:Malvern, Iowa
Day and Date:Saturday July 25, 2020
Time:2:00 p.m.
Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, July 24, 2020
Visitation Start:6:00 p.m.
Visitation End:8:00 p.m.
Memorials:Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Malvern Cemetery, Malvern, Iowa
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com