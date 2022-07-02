Renee Johnson, 58, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial
Name:Renee Johnson
Age:58
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Day and Date:Thursday, July 7, 2022 
Time:1:30 pm 
Cornerstone Fellowship Church - 1212 Peppertree Dr - Shenandoah, IA

Memorials:Are being directed to the family in Renee's name. 
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Notes:Renee unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at her home.   Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

