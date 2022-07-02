|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial
|Name:
|Renee Johnson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|58
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, July 7, 2022
|Time:
|1:30 pm
|Location:
Cornerstone Fellowship Church - 1212 Peppertree Dr - Shenandoah, IA
Visitation Location:
|Day and Date:
|Start:
|End:
|Memorials:
|Are being directed to the family in Renee's name.
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Interment:
|Notes:
|Renee unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at her home. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Renee Johnson, 58, of Shenandoah, Iowa
- Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service
-
-
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jul 2
-
Jul 2
-
Jul 2
-
Jul 3
Anniversaries
-
Jul 3
-
Jul 3