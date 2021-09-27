|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Reno Herron
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|45
|From:
|Lake Jackson, Texas
|Previous:
|Tarkio, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, September 30, 2021
|Time:
|6:00 P.M.
|Location:
|United Methodist Church, Tarkio.
|Visitation Location:
|United Methodist Church, Tarkio
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, September 30, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|6:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to an education fund for Reno’s daughter, Presley
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Cemetery:
|A private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
|Notes:
A memorial service will be held 4:00 P.M., Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus Street, Lake Jackson, Texas 77566.
Reno Herron, 45, Lake Jackson, Texas
Minter Funeral Chapel
