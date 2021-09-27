Service:Memorial 
Name:Reno Herron
Pronunciation: 
Age:45
From:Lake Jackson, Texas
Previous:Tarkio, Missouri
Day and Date:Thursday, September 30, 2021
Time:6:00 P.M.
Location:United Methodist Church, Tarkio.
Visitation Location:United Methodist Church, Tarkio
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, September 30, 2021
Visitation Start:5:00 P.M.
Visitation End:6:00 P.M.
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to an education fund for Reno’s daughter, Presley
Funeral Home:Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Cemetery:A private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
Notes:

A memorial service will be held 4:00 P.M., Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Jasmine Hall, 100 Narcissus Street, Lake Jackson, Texas 77566.

www.minterfuneralchapels.com

