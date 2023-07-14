|Service:
|Graveside Service
|Name:
|Charles "Chuck" Carlsen
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|83
|From:
|Silver City, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, July 16, 2023
|Time:
|12:30 p.m.
|Location:
|Silver City Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Silver City Park on Pearl
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, July 16, 2023
|Visitation Time:
|2:30 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Silver City Library
|Funeral Home:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|To see the full obituary notice, please visit www.hoyfuneral.com
Rev. Charles "Chuck" Carlsen, 83, of Silver City, Iowa
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jul 14
-
Jul 14
-
Jul 15
-
Jul 15
-
Jul 15
-
Jul 16
-
Jul 16
-
Jul 16