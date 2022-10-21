Rev. Richard Hogan
Service:Memorial Service
Name:Rev. Richard Hogan
Pronunciation: 
Age: 89
From: Arkansas
Previous: Council Bluffs
Day and Date: Saturday, October 29, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Cutler O'Neill Meyer Woodring Funeral Home
Visitation Location: Cutler O'Neill Meyer Woodring Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, October 29, 2022
Visitation Start: 9:00 a.m.
Visitation End: 11:00 a.m.
Memorials: Family will Direct Memorials
Funeral Home:

 Cutler O'Neill Meyer Woodring Funeral Home

Cemetery: Fairview Cemetery, Council Bluffs
Notes: Luncheon at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St., following the Committal Service 

