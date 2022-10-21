|Service:
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|Rev. Richard Hogan
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|89
|From:
|Arkansas
|Previous:
|Council Bluffs
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, October 29, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Cutler O'Neill Meyer Woodring Funeral Home
|Visitation Location:
|Cutler O'Neill Meyer Woodring Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, October 29, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|9:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|11:00 a.m.
|Memorials:
|Family will Direct Memorials
|Funeral Home:
Cutler O'Neill Meyer Woodring Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Fairview Cemetery, Council Bluffs
|Notes:
|Luncheon at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St., following the Committal Service
Rev. Richard Hogan, 89, previously of Council Bluffs
