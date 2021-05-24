Funk, Rex
Service:Memorial Service at a later date
Name:Rex Funk
Pronunciation: 
Age:85
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Viewing Location: 
Viewing Day and Date: 
Viewing Start: 
Viewing End: 
Memorials:First Presbyterian Church or St. Croix Hospice
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Cemetery:Rose Hill Cemetery 
Notes:

Rex passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at Windsor Manor in Shenandoah.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

