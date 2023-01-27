Rex Hickman
Service: Funeral Service
Name: Rex Hickman
Pronunciation: 
Age: 86
From: Shenandoah, IA
Previous: Hamburg, IA
Day and Date: Wednesday; Feb. 1, 2023
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA
Visitation Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday; Feb. 1, 2023
Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 2:00 p.m.
Memorials: to the family
Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home ~ Hamburg, IA
Cemetery: Hamburg Cemetery ~ Hamburg, IA
Notes:Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

