Rex Hill, 73, Grant City, Missouri
Service:Memorial 
Name:Rex Hill
Pronunciation: 
Age:73
From:Grant City, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, June 30, 2021
Time:11:00 A.M.
Location:Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO
Visitation Location:No Scheduled visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Isabelle Cemetery or church of your choice
Funeral Home:Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home 
Cemetery:Private family inurnment,  Isabelle Cemetery, Denver, Mo at a later date
Notes:200 South Front Street, Grant City, MO

