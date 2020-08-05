Rex Pontious
Service:Graveside
Name:Rex W. Pontious
Age:91
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Day and Date:Saturday, August 8, 2020
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah, Iowa
Viewing Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
Viewing Day and Date:Friday, August 7, 2020 
Viewing Start:1:00 p.m. 
Viewing End:5:00 p.m.
Memorials:In lieu of flowers a memorial fund is being established
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Rex passed away on August 5, 2020 at the Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.  

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.