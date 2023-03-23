Rhonda M. Hockabout, 69, formerly of Glenwood

|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Rhonda M. Hockabout
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|69
|From:
|Omaha, Nebraska
|Previous:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, March 26, 2023
|Time:
|3:00pm
|Location:
Fellowship Hall at 109 Walnut St., Glenwood, IA 51534
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Brian and Sarah will share some special readings and memories around 3:15. Friends and Family are invited to share memories at this time as well.
