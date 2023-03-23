Rhonda M. Hockabout, 69, formerly of Glenwood
Service:Celebration of Life 
Name:Rhonda M. Hockabout 
Pronunciation: 
Age:69 
From:Omaha, Nebraska 
Previous:Glenwood, Iowa 
Day and Date:Sunday, March 26, 2023 
Time:3:00pm 
Location:
Fellowship Hall at 109 Walnut St., Glenwood, IA 51534
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: 
Cemetery: 
Notes:
Brian and Sarah will share some special readings and memories around 3:15. Friends and Family are invited to share memories at this time as well.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.