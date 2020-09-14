Service:Graveside Memorial
Name:Rhonda Oakleaf
Pronunciation: 
Age:61
From:Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, September 21, 2020
Time:10:30 AM
Location:Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Viewing and visitation on Thursday, September 17, 2020
Visitation Start:4 PM
Visitation End:7 PM
Memorials:First Christian Church, Red Oak Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association or the family.
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com

