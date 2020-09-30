Rhonda Shirley
Service:Memorial Service
Name:Rhonda Shirley
Pronunciation: 
Age:61
From:Sidney, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday - October 5, 2020
Time:1:00 PM
Location:Percival, IA Community Church
Visitation Location:Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday - October 4, 2020
Visitation Start:4:00 PM
Visitation End:6:00 PM With Family Greeting Friends
Memorials:Food Bank for the Heartland - Sidney Weekend Backpack Program
Funeral Home:Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
Cemetery:Wyuka Cemetery - Nebraska City, NE
Notes:

Per CDC Guidelines, and at the Family's request, please utilize Social Distancing and wear a Personal Mask.

