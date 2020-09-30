|Service:
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|Rhonda Shirley
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|61
|From:
|Sidney, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday - October 5, 2020
|Time:
|1:00 PM
|Location:
|Percival, IA Community Church
|Visitation Location:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday - October 4, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|4:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|6:00 PM With Family Greeting Friends
|Memorials:
|Food Bank for the Heartland - Sidney Weekend Backpack Program
|Funeral Home:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
|Cemetery:
|Wyuka Cemetery - Nebraska City, NE
|Notes:
Per CDC Guidelines, and at the Family's request, please utilize Social Distancing and wear a Personal Mask.
