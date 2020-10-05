Service: Funeral Service
Name: Richard Arnold "Mike" Meyerkorth
Pronunciation: 
Age: 89
From: Rock Port, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, October 10, 2020
Time: 11:00 A.M.
Location: First Lutheran Church, Rock Port
Visitation Location: First Lutheran Church, Rock Port
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, October 10, 2020
Visitation Start: 10:00 A.M.
Visitation End: 11:00 A.M.
Memorials: First Lutheran Church, Rock Port or Rock Port Rural Fire Department
Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
Cemetery: Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port
Notes:

** Because of current conditions, masks are required for the family visitation and funeral service Saturday morning.**

www.minterfuneralchapels.com

