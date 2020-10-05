|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Richard Arnold "Mike" Meyerkorth
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|89
|From:
|Rock Port, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, October 10, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 A.M.
|Location:
|First Lutheran Church, Rock Port
|Visitation Location:
|First Lutheran Church, Rock Port
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, October 10, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 A.M.
|Visitation End:
|11:00 A.M.
|Memorials:
|First Lutheran Church, Rock Port or Rock Port Rural Fire Department
|Funeral Home:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port
|Cemetery:
|Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port
|Notes:
** Because of current conditions, masks are required for the family visitation and funeral service Saturday morning.**
