Richard Owen
Service: Graveside
Name: Richard Owen
Pronunciation: 
Age: 90
From: Hamburg
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022
Time: 2 p.m.
Location: Mt. Zion (Utterback) Cemetery - Rural Hamburg
Visitation Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, Feb. 9
Visitation Start: 5 p.m.
Visitation End: 7 p.m.
Memorials: Hamburg Rescue
Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Cemetery: Mt. Zion (Utterback) Cemetery - Rural Hamburg
Notes: Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

