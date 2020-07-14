Richard D. (Dick) Irvin, 85, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Memorial Graveside Service
Name:Richard D. (Dick) Irvin
Age:85
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Day and Date:Thursday, July 16, 2020 
Time:10:00 am 
Location:Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, IA  (Everyone is welcome to bring their own lawn chairs.)
Visitation Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, July 15, 2020 
Visitation Start:Open Visitation from 12:00 pm Noon
Visitation End:7:00 pm (The family will not be present during these hours) 
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, to the Shenandoah Elks Club #1122 or Every Step Hospice of Creston.
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah, IA
Cemetery:Rose Hill Cemetery
Notes:Dick peacefully passed away on Monday night, July 13, 2020 at Every Step Hospice Regional House in Creston, IA. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com