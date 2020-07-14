Richard D. (Dick) Irvin, 85, of Shenandoah, Iowa

|Service:
|Memorial Graveside Service
|Name:
|Richard D. (Dick) Irvin
|Age:
|85
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, July 16, 2020
|Time:
|10:00 am
|Location:
|Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, IA (Everyone is welcome to bring their own lawn chairs.)
|Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, July 15, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|Open Visitation from 12:00 pm Noon
|Visitation End:
|7:00 pm (The family will not be present during these hours)
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, to the Shenandoah Elks Club #1122 or Every Step Hospice of Creston.
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah, IA
|Cemetery:
|Rose Hill Cemetery
|Notes:
|Dick peacefully passed away on Monday night, July 13, 2020 at Every Step Hospice Regional House in Creston, IA. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
