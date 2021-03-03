Service:A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date
Name:Richard Daniel Vance
Age:84
From:Tarkio, Missouri
Memorials:Richard Vance Memorial Fund
Funeral Home:Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Friends are welcome to either call or visit the family at their house in Tarkio.

