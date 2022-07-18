Richard "Dick" Biermann
Service: Memorial
Name: Richard "Dick" Biermann
Pronunciation: 
Age: 75
From: Glenwood, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, July 21, 2022
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
Memorials: Thanksgiving Lutheran Church - Bellevue, NE or Mills County Storehouse
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery: 
Notes:

 Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at  https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/647053/dick-biermann/

