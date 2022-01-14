Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Snow along with gusty winds at times. Low near 15F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Snow along with gusty winds at times. Low near 15F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Higher wind gusts possible.