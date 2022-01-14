Service: Funeral
Name: Dick Kates
Pronunciation: 
Age: 86
From: Oakland
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, October 21, 2022
Time: 10:30 AM
Location: Oakland United Methodist Church
Visitation Location: Oakland United Methodist Church
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, October 20, 2022
Visitation Start: 5:30 PM
Visitation End: 7:30 PM
Memorials: A memorial fund has been established
Funeral Home:Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland
Cemetery: Carson Cemetery
Notes:www.riekenfuneralhome.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.