|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Dick Kates
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|86
|From:
|Oakland
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, October 21, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Oakland United Methodist Church
|Visitation Location:
| Oakland United Methodist Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, October 20, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:30 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:30 PM
|Memorials:
|A memorial fund has been established
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland
|Cemetery:
|Carson Cemetery
|Notes:
|www.riekenfuneralhome.com
