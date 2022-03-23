Dick Pross
Service:Funeral Service
Name:Dick Pross
Pronunciation: 
Age:79
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, March 28, 2022
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Open Visitation Location:No visitation with the family present is planned.
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery.
Notes:

Richard “Dick” L. Pross, 79, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care.

Roland Funeral Service of Atlantic, Iowa is caring for Dick's family and the arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.