|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Dick Pross
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|79
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, March 28, 2022
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Open Visitation Location:
|No visitation with the family present is planned.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery.
|Notes:
Richard “Dick” L. Pross, 79, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care.
Roland Funeral Service of Atlantic, Iowa is caring for Dick's family and the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
