Service:                                            Graveside Service
Name: Richard "Dick" Mains
Pronunciation: 
Age: 92
From: Villisca, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, August 3, 2020
Time: 11 am
Location: Villisca Cemetery
Visitation Location: Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, August 1, 2020
Visitation Start: 5
Visitation End: 7
Memorials: Family Choice
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Villisca Cemetery
Notes:

