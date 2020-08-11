|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Richard "Dick" Marshall
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Griswold, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Friday, August 14, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Griswold Central Church of Christ
|Visitation Location:
|Griswold Central Church of Christ
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday. August 14, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|11:00 AM
|Memorials:
|Memorials may be donated to the Central Church of Christ Family Life Center
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken Duhn Funeral Home - Griswold
|Cemetery:
|Oakwood Cemetery - Lewis, Iowa
|Notes:
|www.riekenfuneralhome.com
