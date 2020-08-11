Service: Memorial
Name: Richard "Dick" Marshall
Pronunciation: 
Age: 84
From: Griswold
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, August 14, 2020
Time: 11:00 AM
Location: Griswold Central Church of Christ
Visitation Location: Griswold Central Church of Christ
Visitation Day and Date: Friday. August 14, 2020
Visitation Start:10:00 AM
Visitation End: 11:00 AM
Memorials: Memorials may be donated to the Central Church of Christ Family Life Center
Funeral Home: Rieken Duhn Funeral Home - Griswold
Cemetery: Oakwood Cemetery - Lewis, Iowa
Notes:www.riekenfuneralhome.com