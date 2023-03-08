Service: Gathering of friends
Name: Richard "Dick" Schobert
Pronunciation: Show - bert
Age: 75
From: Percival
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, March 18
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Percival Firehouse - Percival, IA
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Percival Fire Department
Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes: Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.