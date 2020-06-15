Richare "Dick" Uherka, 74, Stanton, Iowa
Service:Graveside Service with Military Rites 
Name:Richard "Dick" Uherka
Pronunciation:U-her-ka 
Age:74 
From:Stanton, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, June 17 
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:Mamre Cemetery, Stanton 
Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak 
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, June 16 
Visitation Start:12:00 noon
Visitation End:7:00 PM 
Memorials:Vietnam Veterans of America or Montgomery County Relay for Life 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak 
Cemetery:Mamre Cemetery, Stanton 
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

Social distancing will be in place. 